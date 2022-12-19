Migrant worker program in Windsor-Essex getting $3.6 million in federal funding

A crop in Essex County, Ont., on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor) A crop in Essex County, Ont., on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter

A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.

An image of Francesco Villi, who has been identified as the now-deceased gunman in the Vaughan condo shooting. (Facebook)

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver