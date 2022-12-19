Migrant worker program in Windsor-Essex getting $3.6 million in federal funding

The federal government announced $3.6-million in funding to Workforce WindsorEssex though the Migrant Worker Support Program (MSWP).

This is one of several projects being funded through the program to help temporary foreign workers learn about and exercise their rights while they are in Canada.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement in Essex on Monday.

“Every year, our region welcomes thousands of migrant workers – the most in Canada. Their skills and expertise are essential to our food supply. Through this partnership with Workforce WindsorEssex, we have an opportunity to set a national example ensuring migrant workers know their rights in Canada, and that they are safe, supported and protected while here,” said Kusmierczyk.

The TeaMWork: Empowering Migrant Workers in the Essex, Lambton, and Kent Counties project will support over 8,000 temporary foreign workers in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton. The funding will be used to help build the capacity of local organizations that work with and support migrant workers through community activities like recreational and information sharing events, providing educational materials and other community support services.

Specifically, the program aims to:

• help migrant workers understand and become aware of their rights and responsibilities in Canada

through educational activities and materials;

• empower migrant workers to exercise their rights by providing or helping them access services

available to them;

• promote the inclusion of migrant workers through social, cultural and/or recreational events;

• support migrant workers during emergency situations;

• foster new partnerships or leverage existing networks to support migrant workers; and

• help develop coordinated approaches among community organizations, and improve their capacity to

provide resources and services directly to migrant workers

In addition to supporting community-based projects, the MWSP will also fund reception and referral services for temporary foreign workers as they arrive in Canada at major airports across the country.