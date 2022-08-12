Michigan State gives Tom Izzo new deal worth $6.2M per year

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo shouts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo shouts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The Trump home search: Push to unseal warrant used by FBI

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 'immediate' release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the 'substantial public interest in this matter.'

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver