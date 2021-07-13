Advertisement
Michigan mold manufacturer expands operations in Windsor
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 12:27PM EDT
DME
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Mold manufacturer, DME, whose headquarters are in Madison Heights, Mich. announced Monday the opening of a stocking facility in Windsor.
In a press release, DME officials acknowledge the importance of a local presence in the Windsor market.
They currently have a manufacturing facility in Windsor and a stocking facility in Mississauga.
The newest stocking facility in Windsor will be the company third location in Ontario.
Officials say the goal is to provide ‘quick turn-around of off-the-shelf and engineered products’ and give the local area an option for pick-up.