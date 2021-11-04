Michigan health agency, doctors urge COVID vaccine for kids

Carter Giglio, 8, joined by service dog Barney of Hero Dogs, shows off the bandaid over his injection site after being vaccinated, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Carter Giglio, 8, joined by service dog Barney of Hero Dogs, shows off the bandaid over his injection site after being vaccinated, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Windsor Top Stories