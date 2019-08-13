

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman is being honoured posthumously for her dedication to improving the cancer patient experience.

Staff, volunteers and patients in the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre put their dancing shoes on to recognize and celebrate Michelle Prince.

Prince, who died last year after a five-year-cancer journey, was recently honoured with a Human Touch Award from Cancer Care Ontario.

“Michelle continues to touch so many lives and that is what this award is all about,” said Monica Staley Liang, vice president of the Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program. “Every patient who enters our program now and into the future will benefit from her dedication and commitment to improving the cancer journey for all.”

These awards are presented annually to recognize exemplary and compassionate patient care.

The award was presented to Prince’s family, including husband Eddie Francis, former Windsor mayor. A special video tribute was also created, meant to capture her compassion, positive spirit and love of dance.

The award is a recognition of Prince’s contributions to improving the patient experience including inspiring and supporting the Dr. Michelle Prince Comfort Care Tote Program, live streaming her 56th chemotherapy treatment on Facebook and co-chairing the Starry Night fundraiser with Francis. The event raised more than $1.5 million for the new Windsor-Essex Hospitals System.