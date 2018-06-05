

CTV Windsor





A petition for a cross-walk in front of Mic Mac Park that generated more than 3,000 signatures was presented to council Monday night.

The petition was drafted after a four-year-old girl was struck by a city bus last weekend while crossing prince road.

She is still in a London hospital in a medically induced coma, with injuries to her head and leg.

The girl's aunt, Courtney Belanger says a crossing is long overdue and neighbours are pushing for one to be in place before the end of the summer.

Councillors requested a fast-tracked report back to determine whether a crossing is merited at that location.