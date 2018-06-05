Mic Mac Park crosswalk study fast-tracked after girl hit by bus
Lila's aunt Courtney Belanger (left) presents the petition to council on Monday, June 5, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 10:00AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 5, 2018 10:17AM EDT
A petition for a cross-walk in front of Mic Mac Park that generated more than 3,000 signatures was presented to council Monday night.
The petition was drafted after a four-year-old girl was struck by a city bus last weekend while crossing prince road.
She is still in a London hospital in a medically induced coma, with injuries to her head and leg.
The girl's aunt, Courtney Belanger says a crossing is long overdue and neighbours are pushing for one to be in place before the end of the summer.
Councillors requested a fast-tracked report back to determine whether a crossing is merited at that location.