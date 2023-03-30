Meth, cocaine and fentanyl seized after traffic stop in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police have seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl after a traffic stop.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Edgar Street in Chatham at 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

Through investigation, police say they learned the driver was driving with a suspended license and was prohibited from driving due to an impaired driving conviction.

Upon a search, incident to arrest, police say a significate amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and Canadian currency was seized. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.

The 65-year-old Ridgetown man was charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and three counts of possessing a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking.

He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of May 5.