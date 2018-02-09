

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say suspected methamphetamine and marijuana was seized after an active drug investigation.

Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) officers located two suspects in a vehicle in the area of Sierra Street and Columbia Avenue on Thursday around 5 p.m.

One had outstanding warrants and both were wanted in relation to an investigation for breach of recognizance and failing to remain in residence at all times.

DIGS officers stopped the vehicle and placed them under arrest without incident. Both suspects were found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs.

Total drugs seized:

- 10.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine

-5.2 grams of marihuana

Jason Burkoski, 43, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance x3 (methamphetamine, marijuana), breach of recognizance x2, driving while disqualified.

Jackie Burkoski, 46, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance x2 , breach of recognizance x2, driving while disqualified and 5 outstanding arrest warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.