Meth and fentanyl worth $65K seized from Chatham home
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 4:27PM EST
About $65,000 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized in Chatham. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
About $65,000 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl has been seized from a home in Chatham.
In addition to the drugs, officers say they seized a quantity of both Canadian and American currency.
Police say the homeowner, a 44-year-old man, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.