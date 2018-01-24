

CTV Windsor





A 33-year-old woman from Merlin is being treated for serious injuries after a single vehicle crash.

Chatham-Kent police say the woman was a passenger in a vehicle which landed in a ditch on Five-Line-East near Dillon Rd. Tuesday evening.

Police say the 67-year-old man driving the vehicle was able to get out, but he couldn't help free his daughter.

Emergency crews were able to pull her out of the vehicle once it was towed out of the ditch.

She was then transported to the Chatham Kent Health Alliance.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.