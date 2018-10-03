

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor has unveiled a new plan to help students improve their mental health.

The Student Mental Health strategy was unveiled during UWindsor’s first annual Campus Mental Health Day on Wednesday.

The plan is the culmination of three years of campus consultation by a committee co-chaired by UWindsor Interim President Douglas Kneale, and Associate Vice-President Student Experience Ryan Flannagan.

In support of the strategy, the University will invest an additional $1.15 million over the next five years into initiatives to examine and improve mental health supports on campus. This funding includes two new full-time positions and resources for a new wellness fund.

One of the positions is a Mental Health and Wellness Coordinator. Ashley Vodarek was hired as a part-time employee in December, but took over on a full-time basis in August.

“During my undergrad I suffered from anxiety, I had no idea that was what I was struggling with,” said Vodarek. “I didn't even know we had a student counseling centre at the time and I graduated in 2010 so for me coming back to do this work is very rewarding.”

The strategy includes 39 mental health initiatives such as a student wellness centre and new online tools. It will also help deal with an increase in the number of students seeking help.

Stats show the number of students accessing services from the counseling centre jumped from 782 in 2013 to 898 in 2017.

“Our purpose in this strategy is to foster a thriving University community that actively promotes mental well-being and supports students to flourish in both their personal and academic lives,” said Dr. Kneale.

The aim of the strategy is to place greater emphasis on promoting student mental health through a range of proactive and preventative wellness activities, and implementing actions to prevent mental illness in students who are at risk. The University will also improve upon its existing commitment to counselling services and other direct interventions for students struggling with wellness challenges.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, six in ten youth report having had concerns with anxiety.