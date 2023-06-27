Mental health services in Windsor move one step closer to fruition
After 18 months of consultation Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) has moved forward with a formal application to the Ministry to move dedicated mental health beds.
The project will see 68 acute mental health beds move from Windsor Regional Hospital to HDGH. It will also launch an urgent psychiatric crisis service at the HDGH facility on the city’s west end.
It will also allow HDGH to relocate and renovate the in-patient rehab unit and add extra diagnostic imaging services.
This is a developing story. More to come.
