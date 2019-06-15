

Police in Chatham-Kent arrested two men they say were smashing glass at public buildings in two separate incidents.

On Friday at 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Downtown Chatham Centre to a report of a man throwing rocks at a building.

Police say outside windows of the mall were shattered.

A 49-year-old Chatham man was located, arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000.

In the second incident, police say a 28-year-old Chatham man smashed a bank’s glass front door due to anger.

They say the man left the Royal Bank at Richmond Street and Keil Drive around 2:30 p.m. and in a state of anger, smashed the door.

He was also charged with mischief under $5,000.