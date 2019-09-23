About 200 hundred people attended a memorial mass in Windsor to remember the life of a LaSalle woman who died in Hurricane Dorian.

Alishia Liolli, 27, was killed when the Category 5 storm hit the Bahamas on Sept. 1.

Liolli's husband, Dany and their 17-month-old son returned to Canada on Friday with her remains.

Liolli had moved to the Bahamas in 2013, where she helped build and run a program for adults with autism. She lived there with her husband, son and three step-children.

Her obituary says "Alishia was compassionate and giving; she went above and beyond to help everyone. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness."

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alishia’s memory may be made to Autism Services of Windsor & Essex County.