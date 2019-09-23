Memorial mass held for LaSalle woman killed in Hurricane Dorian
A memorial mass was held for Alishia Liolli in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 4:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 4:15PM EDT
About 200 hundred people attended a memorial mass in Windsor to remember the life of a LaSalle woman who died in Hurricane Dorian.
Alishia Liolli, 27, was killed when the Category 5 storm hit the Bahamas on Sept. 1.
Liolli's husband, Dany and their 17-month-old son returned to Canada on Friday with her remains.
Liolli had moved to the Bahamas in 2013, where she helped build and run a program for adults with autism. She lived there with her husband, son and three step-children.
Her obituary says "Alishia was compassionate and giving; she went above and beyond to help everyone. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness."
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alishia’s memory may be made to Autism Services of Windsor & Essex County.