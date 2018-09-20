

Members of the North Buxton Church in Chatham-Kent won't be forced to leave their place of worship anytime soon.

The congregation is in a $3.5-million lawsuit against the British Methodist Episcopal Church.

The Episcopal Church - based in Toronto - laid claim to the building and ordered members of the North Buxton Congregation to vacate the premises.

However, the lawyer for the North Buxton group says a Toronto judge has ruled the Methodist Episcopal can't evict the North Buxton Congregation until matters between them have been raised - and the claim for title and damages are concluded.

The two sides remain in dispute over ownership of the church building and property in North Buxton.

Nothing has been proven in court.