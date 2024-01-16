Melissa Etheridge and Jewel coming to Windsor this summer

News -

Two-time Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge and four-time Grammy nominee Jewel are co-headlining a show at Caesars Windsor this summer.

The singers are booked to perform at Caesars Windsor on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance at the 1989 Grammy Awards.

She’s known for originals songs "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and “Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am. The collection featured the massive hits "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy for Best Female Rock Performance.

Since her rise to fame, she has continued to release several recordings including, This Is M.E., Memphis Rock & Soul, and The Medicine Show.

Jewel is an award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling debut albums of all time. Throughout her three-decade-long career, she has sold over 30-million albums worldwide and has earned 26 nominations for awards such as Grammys, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards. Jewel arrives at the American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013. (Chris Pizzello/Invision)

Her music has spanned a wide range of genres with top hits in folk, pop, club, country, standards, children's, and holiday music. She has released 13 studio albums, including 2022’s Freewheelin’ Woman. In 2023, Jewel celebrated the 25th anniversary of her multi-Platinum Spirit with a deluxe reissue.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect. For more information and details on The Colosseum policies, please visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.