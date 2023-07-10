Megadeth announced for Caesars Windsor in September

Some heavy metal bands are coming to Caesars Windsor in September.

Megadeth, along with special guest Biohazard, are booked to perform on The Colosseum stage on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Megadeth made its debut in 1985 with the album “Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!”

Over 30 years later, Megadeth reinvented themselves with the release of their 15th studio album, 2016’s Dystopia, featuring the Grammy award-winning title track. In 2022, the band released The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Some of their greatest hits include “Symphony of Destruction,” “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due,” “In My Darkest Hour,” and “Sweating Bullets.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, July 14. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.