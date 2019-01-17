

CTV Windsor





Residents of Essex County can expect to see a small tax increase this year.

County Council approved the 2019 budget at its meeting Wednesday night and it includes a 1.4 per cent tax hike.

That works out to about $13 more for a home valued at $200,000.

CAO Rob Maisonville says the majority of the increase comes from $1.2-million being put into the mega-hospital reserve.

That reserve now stands at $3.9-million.

The County has committed $100-million for the new acute care facility by 2027.

“We're working our way we towards that,” says Maisonville. “We're trying to do it over the long term so it doesn't negatively adverse the taxpayer but the funds will be there when comes time.”

The future Regional Acute Care Hospital for Windsor-Essex would be located at County Road 42 and the 9th concession near the airport.

The entire County budget totals nearly $103-million.

It also puts aside money for continued improvements to roads and an expanding trail network, and provides a boost to the region’s affordable housing stock.