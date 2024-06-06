Meeting planned about changes in the way city calculates stormwater costs

The City of Windsor is hosting a public information centre about the changes coming to the way the city calculates stormwater costs.

Currently, the sewer surcharge provides financing for both wastewater and stormwater services in Windsor. In 2021, council approved the Stormwater Financing Study recommendation to separate the sewer surcharge into two fees: wastewater and stormwater.

City officials say this will improve the management and maintenance of the stormwater system to prevent flooding of homes, businesses, schools, and roads; and reduce pollutants from entering our waterways. Basement flooding at a home in the 3900 block of Longfellow in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

Starting in January 2025, the wastewater fee will still be based on your water usage, but the stormwater fee will now be based on the amount of impervious area (hard surfaces) on your property.

Drop in at the public information centre to learn about the following:

Stormwater management in Windsor

Recommendations from the Stormwater Financing Study

Changes for non-residential and residential properties

Fee reductions through the credit program, and

Next steps in the process.

The information session is planned for Wednesday, June 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the WFCU Centre (Great Lakes Room).

Residents will be able to look around at the presentation panels and review the information. The project team will also be available for any questions or comments.

For further information, including the Stormwater Financing Study and frequently asked questions (FAQ), visit the stormwater financing project web page on Let’s Talk Windsor.

The presentation panels and comment form will be posted on the project website on June 12, 2024. For more information, email sfs@citywindsor.ca or contact 311.