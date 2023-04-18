Meet the all-star volunteers making a difference in the Windsor community
It’s National Volunteer Week, a time to honour the positive contributions of those who dedicate their unpaid time to help others.
Meet some of the all-star volunteers who are making a difference in the Windsor community.
Andy Paling - Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare
Andy Paling, volunteer at Hotel Dieu Healthcare. Pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)
Andy Paling is a volunteer at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. A retired teacher, Paling, traded in the classroom for a greenhouse at the Regional Children’s Centre (RCC).
“Teaching is a lifelong journey for me. I’ve always felt that teaching is a calling. I've been blessed with a ton of patients,” said Paling.
Since 2019, he has been operating the RCC greenhouse and using the power of plants to teach children valuable life lessons.
“It's an excellent lesson in patience,” Paling said. “My key thing is the whole idea of nurturing, taking care of something as much as possible.”
The greenhouse has become a space that provides comfort and joy for children in the Intensive Treatment Services Program.
Paling works with the children to grow their own plants and educates them on nature. Their latest project is to grow hanging flower baskets to give to someone special on Mother’s Day.
Just like the plants, Paling has watched the children grow and flourish through their greenhouse experience.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at HDGH, you can email volunteerservices@hdgh.org or call 519-257-5111 extension 73345. For more information on volunteering and academic placements, visit the HDGH website
Anthony Neilson and Paul Daigle - Street Help
Anthony Neilson and Paul Daigle volunteers with Street Help. Pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)
Anthony Neilson and Paul Daigle both volunteer at Street Help six days a week to help provide the homeless a sanctuary from the streets. They serve food and provide necessities for over 400 people in need daily.
“I love what I do,” said Neilson.
Some of their clients are at the lowest point of their lives. Many have successfully turned their lives around thanks to Street Help’s services.
“Great stories, great people,” said Neilson. “They’ll come by and say, ‘you guys did a lot for me, you gave us food, you gave us inspirational words to help us out.’”
Daigle once experienced homelessness. He is grateful for the help he received during that time and has now been a full-time volunteer at Street Help for over nine years as a cook.
“I’ve been in that position too, so I know it feels to be on both sides of the coin,” said Daigle.
Street Help has no paid administrators, it runs entirely on volunteers. It’s actively looking for extra hands to help.
For volunteer opportunities call 519-977-9200 or visit the Street Help website.
Laura Montpetit-Weeks - Windsor Police
Laura Montpetit-Weeks, volunteer with the Windsor Police Service. Pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)
Laura Montpetit-Weeks has volunteered as an auxiliary officer for the Windsor Police Service (WPS) for eight years. A few years ago, she was promoted to sergeant.
“I am a people person. I love being out in the public. I love helping people, giving them advice on solving their problems. I think to serve your community, you have to be a dedicated member,” said Montpetit-Weeks.
The average auxiliary officer volunteers roughly 60 hours a year. Montpetit-Weeks has clocked in over 400 hours.
She plans to further pursue a career in law enforcement as a special constable or police officer for WPS.
During her time as an auxiliary officer, Montpetit-Weeks has patrolled parks, helped with security at events and worked as a camp counsellor.
“One of the things that stands out to me is being able to interact with children at the park and give them a positive experience of what the Windsor Police Service represents,” she said. “I’ve been able to allow kids to sit in the car, check it out, get some photos, it really gives them a great experience.”
To learn more about the work of the auxiliary unit and opportunities to get involved, visit the WPS website.
