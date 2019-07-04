

CTV Windsor





Record High water levels are being blamed for damage to the McKee park boat ramp in west Windsor.

City officials say the ramp is not safe and it is closed until further notice.

The city plans to reopen the ramp once repairs are complete.

Boaters are reminded the ramps at Lakeview Park Marina remain open for use.

The City of Windsor boat rides over to Peche Island were sorely missed after record high water levels saturated the island past the point of safety.

Until last year, the city park was unattainable unless you had your own personal pleasure craft.

City staff spread gravel along muddy trails and laid sandbags where water is a concern, adding floating docks.

Trips to the island happen every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday until early October.

Officials suggest you plan ahead and check with the City of Windsor website.