McHappy Day: Helping children's charities in the community

McHappy Day is Wednesday — a day to give back to the community and support the Ronald McDonald House, where parents can stay close to their sick children while they are treated in hospital.

A number of other local charities will also benefit this year - including the John McGivney Children's Centre in Windsor.

The centre provides support and care for children with disabilities and their families.

Proceeds from every item on the menu will support the charities.

Jennifer Jovanovski, director of client services for John McGivney Children Centre, is appreciative of the public support for her organization.

"It's so important to us because it allows us to expand on a project that we've been looking to do for quite some time in building an outdoor learning space for the children who attend the John McGivney school,” said Jovanovski.