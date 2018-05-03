McHappy Day collects over $233K in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor anchor volunteers at the McDonald's on Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 12:56PM EDT
The numbers are in for McHappy Day.
Jason Trussel, the owner of McDonald’s restaurant on Dougall, tells CTV Windsor $233,205 was raised in Windsor and Essex County.
That surpasses the $149,000 raised in 2017 and $86,000 in 2016.
The money goes towards the local Ronald McDonald House to help families in need.