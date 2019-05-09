

CTV Windsor





There are a lot of happy people in Windsor-Essex after McHappy Day.

The coalition of McDonald’s Restaurants in the region report more than $223,000 was raised in the one-day fundraiser.

The proceeds were raised from $1 from every Big Mac sandwich, Happy Meal, and Hot McCafé beverage sold on Wednesday.

The money will stay in the local community and support the John McGivney Centre, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Nationally, McHappy Day raised $6.5-million.