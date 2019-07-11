McDonalds to open in Lakeshore
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019
Fastfood chain McDonalds is coming to Lakeshore.
The burger joint will soon be found on County Road 22 just west of Belle River.
Mayor Tom Bain believes it's an ideal location as far as having public in the area and easy access.
The proposed restaurant will be discussed at Tuesday upcoming council meeting.
No word yet on when the restaurant will open.