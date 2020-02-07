WINDSOR, ONT. -- Mayors from big cities across the country are in Ottawa and they’re getting some important face time with the prime minister and other top-level officials.

They will be talking about priorities ahead of the 2020 federal budget.

Over the past few months Windsor city council has given the green light to a handful of important master plans, including transit and housing and also declared a climate emergency. And it turns out that's exactly what Ottawa is focusing on this budget season.

The priorities laid out this year incluce ways to tackle climate change, create more affordable housing and improve transit. Those considerations already have approved master plans in Windsor, putting the city in a position to act now.

"It's us aligning with them and them aligning with us and hearing how different things they're considering may impact different cities in different ways," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Windsor’s housing and homelessness manifesto looks to eliminate chronic homelessness and boost the supply of affordable housing some 30 per cent by 2028.

“It’s ambitious and we recognize that as a municipality we can't do it alone. We need the help of upper levels of government and our private sector to help us achieve that goal," says Debbie Cercone, the city’s head of housing and children’s services.

The transit master plan calls for $140-million with the city only fronting about a quarter of the cost to get more buses, shelters and terminals, and revamp the city’s outdated routes.

Dilkens says Ottawa is considering funding the purchase of 5,000 and 7,000 electric buses across the country.

"It's timely that the federal government is looking at different programs that could certainly help municipalities get to a zero-emission bus system as well," he says.

On the climate change front, Dilkens estimates fixing the city’s sewer network will take decades and is likely to cost millions.

"We have been moving mountains to try to make the city more climate resilient. The sewer master plan will be out later this year and we will not be able to achieve the goals of this plan but for federal money flowing down."