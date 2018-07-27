

CTV Windsor





The filing deadline has now passed for candidates interested in running in the upcoming municipal election.

Nomination papers had to be filed by 2 p.m. Friday, but the official candidates' list will not be completed until Monday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the mayoral candidates in Windsor and Essex County:

Windsor:

Drew Dilkens

Franz (Frank) Dyck

Tom Hensel

Ernie Lamont

Matt Marchand



LaSalle:

Gary Baxter

Marc Bondy

Tecumseh

Gary McNamara

Essex

Katie McGuire-Blais

Ron Rogers

Rob Shepley



Larry Snively



Lakeshore

Bain, Tom

Amherstburg

Aldo DiCarlo

Glenn Swinton

Kingsville

Nelson Santos

Leamington

Hilda MacDonald

Bruce Medcalf

John David Paterson

Chatham-Kent

Harold Atkinson

Darrin Canniff

Randy Hope

Robert Salvatore Powers

Alysson Storey