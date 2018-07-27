Mayoral candidates in Windsor and Essex County
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 2:36PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 3:34PM EDT
The filing deadline has now passed for candidates interested in running in the upcoming municipal election.
Nomination papers had to be filed by 2 p.m. Friday, but the official candidates' list will not be completed until Monday afternoon.
Here’s a look at the mayoral candidates in Windsor and Essex County:
Windsor:
Drew Dilkens
Franz (Frank) Dyck
Tom Hensel
Ernie Lamont
Matt Marchand
LaSalle:
Gary Baxter
Marc Bondy
Tecumseh
Gary McNamara
Essex
Katie McGuire-Blais
Ron Rogers
Rob Shepley
Larry Snively
Lakeshore
Bain, Tom
Amherstburg
Aldo DiCarlo
Glenn Swinton
Kingsville
Nelson Santos
Leamington
Hilda MacDonald
Bruce Medcalf
John David Paterson
Chatham-Kent
Harold Atkinson
Darrin Canniff
Randy Hope
Robert Salvatore Powers
Alysson Storey