Mayor talks Stellantis deal at Windsor’s 131 birthday celebration

The City of Windsor celebrated its 131st birthday on Sunday with the annual Mayor’s Walk along the Detroit River.

The event began near the Ambassador Bridge, making its way through the Sculpture Park and Dieppe Gardens before pausing at the Great Canadian Flag for the national anthem.

“It's so great to be able to celebrate Windsor's 131st birthday and talk about the past, the present, but more importantly the future,” Mayor Drew Dilkens said.

“Our future is so bright here right now, so to have everyone come together and really reflect on how we got to where we are today, but where we're going, it really makes this time every year very, very special.”

Windsor celebrated its 131st birthday with the annual Mayor’s Walk along the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Dilkens said the biggest thing on everyone’s mind remains the Stellantis deal which has been looming over the region for the last four weeks.

“That's obviously the biggest thing hanging over everyone's head,” Dilkens told CTV News. “I think it's a national embarrassment. We should never have got to this point. It should have been resolved and not having to be dealt with on the international stage.”

Dilkens explained discussions seem to be tracking well, suggesting a favourable announcement could be made early this week, hopeful it includes all elements of the previously announced plan.

“We're all talking to supply chain companies and they're all sort of hanging in the wings now waiting for a final announcement,” he said.

“So it does have ripple effects throughout all sorts of other things that we're doing in the city and that the province is trying to do and I'm thankful that Doug Ford put more money on the table, and I'm hoping the federal government can get this over the finish line and get it signed, sealed and delivered this week.”

Dilkens said its “remarkable” to see how far Windsor has come as a community over 131 years.

“To see where we were to see where we are today and to know where we're going. Our future is bright here in Windsor-Essex and I am so happy to be the mayor of this community,” he said.

“It is such a great community and I'm so proud of everyone who plays a part.”