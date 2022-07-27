Mayor renews calls to feds to help with costs associated with Ambassador Bridge blockade

Mayor renews calls to feds to help with costs associated with Ambassador Bridge blockade

Police officers move in on demonstrators near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., Feb. 12, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter) Police officers move in on demonstrators near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., Feb. 12, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem

Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.

Seized firearms are displayed during an RCMP and Crime Stoppers news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver