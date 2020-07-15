WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens appeared virtually before Ontario’s Finance and Economic Affairs Standing Committee Tuesday to discuss the city’s projected $30 million budget deficit.

“I had a chance this morning to talk about the impact of COVID-19 to our municipal budget and how the deficit would impact municipalities if it’s not supported by money by the federal and provincial governments,” said Dilkens.

Dilkens tells CTV News the city is not alone in its pandemic related struggles and highlighted financial help from upper levels of government is needed.

“We expect the federal governments and provincial governments will come forward with some form of funding,” he said. “The amount of which and the timing of which is unknown.”

“Today was really part of the process to make sure our testimony, our comments are officially on the provincial record, they’ve been recorded and that members of the committee have a full understanding of what those impacts are.”

Dilkens says the city has lost revenue from the casino, the tunnel and the airport among other areas.

He added a property tax increase to cover the $30 million shortfall is not the answer.

“We are constitutionally called ‘creatures of the province’ which requires the province to come in and provide tools that are going to allow us to make this hole that would be completely unfair, unpalatable and unsustainable for us to go to the property tax base to think the people in the city alone could make up a $30 million shortfall,” said Dilkens.