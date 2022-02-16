Mayor and police to provide update for ongoing 'security situation' on Huron Church Road
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The public can expect to hear more details today on the aftermath of a week-long protest that blocked Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens along with Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno and Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire will provide an update on the current security situation along Huron Church Road and the ongoing police presence, according to a news release from the city.
The update will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. It can be viewed on the City of Windsor Facebook page.
More details coming.