Mayor and police to provide update for ongoing 'security situation' on Huron Church Road

The public can expect to hear more details today on the aftermath of a week-long protest that blocked Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens along with Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno and Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire will provide an update on the current security situation along Huron Church Road and the ongoing police presence, according to a news release from the city.

The update will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. It can be viewed on the City of Windsor Facebook page.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Industrial Drive and Northwood Street are open for eastbound, westbound and for access to travel southbound on Huron Church Road. No left turn from Industrial or right turn from Northwood onto Huron Church Road is permitted at this time. pic.twitter.com/vWGXq2pFHp — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 16, 2022

