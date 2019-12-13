WINDSOR -- The demolition of an old power plant in Detroit is being felt in Windsor-Essex.

Several Windsor-Essex residents were calling police and voicing concern on social media Friday morning about loud banging and ground shaking.

DTE Energy started imploded the Conners Creek power plant at 9 a.m. to make way for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' new Jeep plant project in east Detroit, according to WDIV.

Essex County OPP say there were numerous shaking reports in the Tecumseh area.

Police want to reassure the public that it is due to the controlled demolition in the U.S. and there is no danger to public safety. Windsor police are also reassuring residents there is no need for concern.