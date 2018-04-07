

The Canadian Press





Windsor native Kylie Masse captured 100-metre backstroke gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

She won in 58.63 seconds.

Masse, who won Olympic bronze in Rio in 58.76, lowered the games record in the heat, semifinal and final — from 58.70 to 58.66 and then 58.63.

“Honestly I couldn’t really see how close it was,” the 22-year-old said of Saturday’s tight finish over Australian Emily Seebohm.

“But I knew Emily was going to be right there with me the whole way and I knew it was going to come down to the finish. But I tried to just kind of focus in and hammer those last few strokes and try and get my hand on the wall first.”

Asked what went through her mind when she saw she had won, she answered: “Relief, happiness.”

“Just coming into another big meet with kind of a target on your back is something relatively new to me,” she said. “So I’m still trying to kind of focus on my stroke and what I can control and not worry too much about outside pressures or anything like that.”

Masse became the woman to beat last year at the world championships in Budapest where set the world record of 58.10 and became Canada’s first ever female world swim champion. England’s Gemma Spofforth’s world record of 58.12 had stood since 2009, making it the oldest women’s record on the books.