WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-West MP Brian Masse re-introduced single-wager sports legislation Tuesday in Ottawa.

Masse’s private member’s bill (PMB) was defeated in 2016. Now he is getting some help from MP Kevin Waugh (Saskatoon-Grasswood).

Masse transferred his bill to Waugh, who is seventh in line to introduce a PMB. This guarantees it will be voted on this year.

“I want to thank MP Kevin Waugh for taking on this bill and using his precious early spot on the PMB order to make this a bipartisan effort to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada,” Masse said.

According to the Canadian Gaming Association, the illegal sports betting market in Canada is estimated to be worth $40 billion.

The gaming sector is the largest component of the entertainment industry in Canada, with more than 250,000 jobs across Canada.