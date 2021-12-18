Masse medals in Abu Dhabi

Kylie Masse won the silver medal in the women’s 200-m backstroke at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi, Dec. 18, 2021. (Source: Swimming Canada/Simone Castrovillari) Kylie Masse won the silver medal in the women’s 200-m backstroke at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi, Dec. 18, 2021. (Source: Swimming Canada/Simone Castrovillari)

Windsor Top Stories