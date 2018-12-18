

Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse calls the passenger bill of rights “a missed opportunity.”

Masse, the party’s industry critic, is frustrated by the schedule outlined by Minister Marc Garneau on Monday for more consultation into the legislation.

Masse is upset there won't be any new rules implemented until the summer of 2019 at the earliest.

“For heaven's sake, how long does it take to consult about,” says Masse. “You should be able to sit next to your child without paying extra money when you fly domestically or internationally.”

Air passengers who are bumped from overbooked flights or who are forced to sit through long delays could receive up to $2,400 under proposed regulations for the government's promised passenger bill of rights.

The proposed compensation will use a sliding scale with larger airlines and longer delays requiring bigger compensation payments.

The regulations would also force airlines to automatically seat children under age 14 next to their parents rather than require them to pay an additional fee to select their own seats.

Scott Streiner, the chairman of the Canadian Transportation Agency, says a key aspect of the rules is an expectation that airlines clearly communicate with passengers about the status of their flight.

The rules making up the air passenger bill of rights lays out the minimum standards airlines will have to follow for situations in their control, lest they face a $25,0000 fine.

But Masse argues regulations could already be in place if the government wanted.

Instead, the NDP Member of Parliament feels the federal government is dragging its feet.

“Now we're going into circling around, almost like an airplane at the airport waiting to land on what the actual structure and benefits will be for consumers and responsibilities for the airline industry,” says Masse. “We have nothing but, again, I guess a pattern of waiting for almost another year.”

The current consultation allows comments on the draft regulations until Feb. 20, 2019.