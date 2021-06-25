WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lasalle's Kylie Masse got a big confidence booster ahead of the Olympic Games.

The World Champion swimmer broke her own Canadian record with a time of 57.7 sec. to win the 100 metre backstroke at the Olympic trials in Toronto.

“I think having raced this last week definitely gave me a lot more confidence,” said Masse Thursday. “Without having that race competition reflection throughout the last couple of months it's been hard. But I do know that my training has been going well.”

It’s a good boost for the swimmer who already snagged a spot on Team Canada's Olympic Squad months ago.