Mass vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall to close next Saturday
Residents looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will have until next Saturday to get their dose at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic.
The vaccination clinic is set to close on Saturday, April 2, according to a Windsor-Essex County Health Unit news release.
The Devonshire Mall mass vaccination centre in the former Sears building first opened on Monday, June 21, 2021. Since then, more than 125,000 first and second doses have been administered, as well as nearly 96,000 third and fourth “booster” shots, the health unit says.
Earlier this month, catch-up immunizations for local students were offered at the vaccination centre as well as walk-in requests for eligible COVID-19 doses.
Walk-ins for the COVID-19 shot will be accepted until 3:30 p.m., while students in grades 7-12 that have not started or finished their vaccination series for Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and/or Meningococcal Disease and want to receive the vaccine at Devonshire Mall, must book an appointment before April 1 (pending appointment availability).
The Devonshire Mall vaccination centre has been a collaborative effort of WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital and the City of Windsor.
“We look forward to holding an event soon to celebrate the efforts of the amazing staff who served at this facility over the past 10 months,” the release says.
The WECHU is encouraging residents who want to receive their recommended next vaccine, if eligible, to visit the vaccination centre before it closes on April 2 at 3:30 p.m.
Until then, its current hours are Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. to 6p.m. and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Free transportation, childcare and accessibility supports are available to help individuals attend a COVID-19 vaccination location.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.
Foreign affairs minister says Russia to face more sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will soon impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Work stoppage at CP Rail raises economic concerns, calls for back-to-work legislation
The Canadian Pacific Railway work stoppage is fuelling concerns about potential economic fallout and its effects on an already-strained supply chain amid high inflation.
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
As Mariupol's defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Here's where you still need to wear a mask as of Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: Deaths, hospitalizations unchanged over weekend
The number of deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to COVID-19 remained unchanged over the weekend in Waterloo Region.
London
-
One new COVID death reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a combined 174 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one death.
-
Three London, Ont. councillors want city to revive mandatory indoor mask bylaw
Despite the province dropping most of its mask mandates on Monday, three London city councillors are looking to keep indoor masking mandatory through a municipal bylaw.
-
OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision
The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.
Barrie
-
Newmarket driver with kids in car charged with impaired driving
York Regional Police (YRP) charged a woman in Newmarket with impaired driving while her two kids were in the back seat.
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
Wasaga Beach adding new paramedic station in east end
Wasaga Beach is adding a new paramedic station to its east end.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants feedback on single-use plastics ban
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is seeking feedback from residents and businesses as it moves forward with a ban on single-use plastics.
Ottawa
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, hospitalizations decrease
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the city on Monday as hospitalizations from the virus decrease.
-
Eastern Ontario girls, 14, charged with counselling suicide
Two 14-year-old girls south of Ottawa have been charged with counselling suicide after an investigation into criminal harassment, police said Monday.
Toronto
-
The federal government is auctioning off cheap items in Ontario. Here's what's for sale
The federal government is auctioning off a wide variety of items in Ontario, including everything from cars to old office chairs, and some have discounted prices.
-
Ontario reports 551 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue to drop
Ontario is reporting 551 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, as the number of patients in intensive care continues to decrease.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, charged after woman seriously injured in Westmount stabbing
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadiens trade forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Avalanche
The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for young defenceman Justin Barron and a second round pick in 2024.
-
Five arrested in connection with vehicle theft ring in Quebec and Ontario
Laval police (SPL) arrested five men after 10 searches after an investigation into a vehicle theft ring in Montreal's northern neighbour.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
-
'Watchful waiting': N.S. health-care professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
Winnipeg
-
Group rallies against sexual violence outside AMC building amid Grand Chief's suspension
A group of people rallied outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) building days after Manitoba's top First Nations leader was suspended amid sexual assault allegations.
-
Manitoba adds five new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend; hospitalizations slightly increase
Manitoba's death toll from COVID-19 saw another jump Monday as the province added five deaths over the weekend.
-
'An absolute disaster': Group fearful over impact of CP Rail work stoppage on businesses
One trade association is expressing its concern over the impact that the CP Rail work stoppage will have on businesses.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
The victims, a man and a woman, had been stabbed multiple times, police said.
-
New Walmart fulfillment centre in Rocky View County to create 325 jobs: province
The centre is expected to be capable of storing 500,000 items for direct-to-home and in-store orders.
-
Accused in Calgary chef's death says he remembers scuffle, but not stabbing
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular chef has testified he remembers being in a scuffle with the cook but has no memory of stabbing him.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
-
Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak from Montreal: report
Kulak, 28, has played parts of eight NHL seasons, starting with the Calgary Flames in the 2014-15 season and with Montreal since 2018-19.
-
At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.
Vancouver
-
Advocacy group calls for mask mandate to stay in B.C. schools
With most B.C. schools in the middle of spring break, an advocacy group is calling on the province to keep a mask mandate in place, rather than lifting it when students return to class.
-
'None of us want to be here': Work stoppage begins for CP Rail workers
Work stoppage is now underway for Canadian Pacific Railway workers after the company and the union representing employees failed to reach an agreement over the weekend.
-
Train cars derail in North Vancouver, reports suggest solid sulfur leaked onto CN Rail property
Emergency crews were called Sunday evening after a train derailed in North Vancouver and initial reports suggest solid sulfur leaked on Canadian National Railway property.