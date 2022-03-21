Mass vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall to close next Saturday

Residents looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will have until next Saturday to get their dose at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic.

The vaccination clinic is set to close on Saturday, April 2, according to a Windsor-Essex County Health Unit news release.

The Devonshire Mall mass vaccination centre in the former Sears building first opened on Monday, June 21, 2021. Since then, more than 125,000 first and second doses have been administered, as well as nearly 96,000 third and fourth “booster” shots, the health unit says.

Earlier this month, catch-up immunizations for local students were offered at the vaccination centre as well as walk-in requests for eligible COVID-19 doses.

Walk-ins for the COVID-19 shot will be accepted until 3:30 p.m., while students in grades 7-12 that have not started or finished their vaccination series for Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and/or Meningococcal Disease and want to receive the vaccine at Devonshire Mall, must book an appointment before April 1 (pending appointment availability).

The Devonshire Mall vaccination centre has been a collaborative effort of WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital and the City of Windsor.

“We look forward to holding an event soon to celebrate the efforts of the amazing staff who served at this facility over the past 10 months,” the release says.

The WECHU is encouraging residents who want to receive their recommended next vaccine, if eligible, to visit the vaccination centre before it closes on April 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Until then, its current hours are Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. to 6p.m. and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free transportation, childcare and accessibility supports are available to help individuals attend a COVID-19 vaccination location.