Masks 'strongly recommended': Here's how officials in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are responding

Windsor-Essex officials are responding to a recommendation by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health for people to start wearing a mask in all indoor public setting.

Dr. Kieran Moore says the “difficult and complex fall” they had predicted has materialized as the healthcare system is overwhelmed by “three major viral threats”: COVID-19, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and influenza.

“All three are actively circulating across Ontario in all of our communities,” Moore says. “As the risk to Ontarians increases, we must use all of the layers of protection that we have.”

CTV News Windsor has reached out to local health units, school boards, municipalities and hospitals for response. Unifor Local 444 declined to comment.

Windsor-Essex schools

Scott Scantlebury, a spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) says they will take direction from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) but says there has not been any discussion about changing their policies at this time.

“We have always left the decision of medical mandates to them,” Scantlebury says. “We have said all along since mandates were lifted that students and staff were welcome to use masks if they chose.”

Chatham-Kent schools

Heather Hughes, a spokesperson for the Lambton-Kent District School Board (LKDSB) says they take their direction from Chatham-Kent Public Health (CKPH) regarding health concerns.

She adds masks are still available and welcome to be worn by all staff and students in their schools and on buses.

“Students and staff are encouraged to wash their hands regularly, practice proper respiratory etiquette. Hand sanitizer and soap at sinks continue to be available throughout the school,” says Hughes.

She says LKDSB is optimizing air quality in schools through improved ventilation and filtration.

“Ventilation systems have been modified to increase the amount of incoming fresh air and have been programmed to operate longer hours to ensure occupied spaces have full air exchanges. Stand-alone HEPA filtration units are positioned in all occupied classrooms. HEPA filter units are also provided in libraries, gyms, staff rooms and offices where mechanical ventilation is not available,” says Hughes

“As with all matters concerning public health measures and protocols, St. Clair Catholic relies on the advice and guidance of our local Medical Officers of Health,” says Todd Lozon, spokesperson for St. Clair Catholic School Board (SCCSB).

University of Windsor

“The University of Windsor has a mask policy in place that requires wearing a mask whenever physical distancing of two metres or six feet cannot be maintained,” says spokesperson Renee Trombley.”However, wearing masks when indoors regardless of physical distancing is also strongly recommended.”

City of Windsor

A spokesperson for the City of Windsor says “no determination has been made by city officials on any potential changes at this time.”

This is a developing story. More to come.