Masks no longer required in City of Windsor facilities

Windsor, Ont. City Hall is pictured on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV News) Windsor, Ont. City Hall is pictured on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights

The federal government says it has tightened rules for Russian aircraft after a commercial airliner was able to circumvent a ban on entering Canadian airspace late last month by falsely claiming to be a humanitarian flight. Aeroflot Flight 111 was allowed to traverse Canadian airspace en route from Miami to Moscow on Feb. 27 despite Ottawa having banned all Russian aircraft earlier that day in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver