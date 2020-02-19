LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say four masked suspects assaulted a person with a weapon in a Leamington home invasion.

Police were called to an area hospital on Tuesday around 12 p.m. for an incident that took place that morning on Orchard Heights Avenue.

The victim told police that he was awoken by four masked suspects who had entered his residence at approximately 9 a.m. while he and his family were asleep.

Police say the suspects demanded cash and assaulted the victim with a weapon.

The victim attended and was later released from hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

The suspects are described as male, wearing dark clothing and masks covering their faces. The suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured Chrysler.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Leamington OPP major crime unit at 519-326-2544.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.