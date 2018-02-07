

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg police are investigating a robbery.

Police were dispatched to Lynn’s Variety at 203 Richmond St. around 3:22 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were told a man wearing a ski mask entered the store and approached the clerk and handed a note demanding money. The clerk gave the suspect a quantity of cash and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as being a white man and about 5 foot 10. He was wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket and a black balaclava.

Police say they extensively searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or may have information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.