Mask mandate to remain in place at Windsor-Essex hospitals

Even though the province-wide mask mandate for high-risk settings is expected to expire on June 11, Windsor-Essex hospitals will still require them for patients, staff and visitors.

In a joint news release, officials say it is up to individual hospitals to decide their policies going forward.

With provincial mask mandates set to expire, WRH will not be making any changes.https://t.co/NdEWUJKfD2 — Windsor Regional Hospital (@WRHospital) June 8, 2022

“Despite experiencing lower community levels of COVID-19, Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will NOT be changing its masking policies and procedures, which applies to all visitors, patients (as tolerated), and all staff regardless of what area they work in,” the news release reads.

In a statement to CTV News, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit spokesperson said the health unit continues to recommend people wear masks at all indoor gatherings or when they cannot consistently maintain a two-metre distance.

