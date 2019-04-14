

Quite the blaze on Fighting Island Saturday night.

LaSalle Fire Service responded to several calls for a large marsh fire around 8:30 pm.

Due to high winds, the fire quickly spread engulfing most of the island directly across from LaSalle.

J & J Marine assisted by transporting a fire truck and equipment to the island while Amherstburg and Windsor fire were called in for help as well.

Hundreds of people flocked the waterfront to watch the blaze which burned well into the night.

No injuries are reported and there's no word yet on possible damage to the buildings on the island or what may have caused the fire.

"Our crews, along with the crews from Amherstburg Fire, did a tremendous job to protect all of the buildings," said Fire Chief Dave Sutton. "We sincerely appreciated the support from Amherstburg Fire, Windsor Fire and J&J Marine."

Officials in LaSalle are expected to provide more information on Sunday.