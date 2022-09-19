Marie Osmond coming to Caesars Windsor for festive Christmas-themed show

Marie Osmond arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, June 10, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Marie Osmond arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, June 10, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver