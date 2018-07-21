

Reuters





Sergio Marchionne has been replaced as chief executive of Fiat Chrysler (FCA).

On Saturday, the head of the firm’s Jeep division Mike Manley, made the move after the health of the carmaker’s long-time boss deteriorated sharply following surgery.

British-born Manley, who also takes responsibility for the North America region, will implement a strategy outlined by Marchionne last month to ensure the company has a “strong and independent future”, FCA said in a statement.

Marchionne, 66, was credited with rescuing Fiat and Chrysler from bankruptcy after taking the wheel at the Italian carmaker in 2004. He had been due to step down from the combined group next April but his sudden health crisis forced FCA to accelerate the shift.

“FCA communicates with profound sorrow that during the course of this week unexpected complications arose while Mr Marchionne was recovering from surgery and that these have worsened significantly in recent hours,” the statement said.

FCA said this month that Marchionne, who held joint Italian and Canadian citizenship and was described by those who worked with him as a workaholic, had undergone shoulder surgery and was in recovery but then his situation deteriorated.