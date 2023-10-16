Windsor

    • Map: Halloween displays in Windsor-Essex

    Homes around Windsor-Essex decorated for Halloween. (Submitted to CTV Windsor) Homes around Windsor-Essex decorated for Halloween. (Submitted to CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Several Windsor-Essex homes are decked out for Halloween and CTV Windsor has created an interactive map of the spooktacular decorations in the region.

    Submit your display by emailing us at newsnow@bellmedia.ca.

    Please include the address and a picture of your decor.

    Click on the icons for locations of spooky displays in your neighbourhood.

    The map can be enlarged by clicking on the icon on the top right.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News