Many job postings in Windsor-Essex as survey finds many workers looking for career change

A high number of job opportunities are available in Windsor-Essex.

More than 2,800 vacant jobs were posted online Thursday following 3,100 opportunities the day before.

“There's still plenty of opportunity to move around,” said Justin Falconer, CEO of Workforce Windsor-Essex. “It's been a rough 12 months. We've certainly seen a lot of people exit the labor force.”

Falconer said the number of opportunities available in the region is near a record high noting over the last 12 months about 7,700 jobs were lost, but that roughly 7,000 new jobs were filled in just the last two months, as employers work to fill vacancies and retain existing staff.

“People are always looking for more salary and benefits,” Falconer explained. “People are looking for growth and development opportunities. People are also looking for great work environments and company culture and sort of great bosses. So you know, everyone's out looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”

“We're sort of exiting the pandemic and people, if they haven't already made career changes, they're thinking about what they really want in the long term.”

Despite high inflation rates and economic uncertainty, a recently released survey by a business consulting firm Robert Half suggests as many as half of Canadians plan to change their jobs in the coming year.

Falconer warned while the time might be right, job hoppers should be mindful of the current economic conditions, suggesting many people are returning to the workforce out of necessity.

“You know, are they coming back out of choice? Are they coming back because they need to because bills are rising and they need extra income. I mean, only families will know that,” he said.

“There’s some good signs, the last couple months we’ve seen a net increase of new jobs in the area. Job postings are relatively high. We know that skills are in demand. We’ve got great economic prospects ahead with the building of the giga factory and the supply chain that’s going to be built around it to support it.”

Falconer added, “We know Windsor is moving in a real positive, strong direction and there’s going to be great employment opportunities here so I think the word is going to get out but that’s also going to continue to drive housing prices and the other things around us.”