Many events planned for Windsor-Essex Pride Festival

On Tuesday from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., “Let’s Talk About Sex!” is a program of works exploring the “joy, heartbreak, humour, and frustration of queer sexuality.” It is part of “In Your Pocket,” an ongoing screening series of short films created by LGBTQ2IA+ artists.

On Wednesday, you can visit the art gallery at Artcite Inc. on University Avenue for “Art Jam,” a free art-making session. Art Jam Pride is an opportunity for folks of all ages to make buttons, signs, posters, and other art, to show support at this year’s parade. This event runs from noon until 8 p.m.

Also Wednesday from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. is an event called “Pride Inspired.” It’s an evening of stories and conversations with this year’s Pride Ambassadors, Craig Ramsay and Gisele Shaw, located at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

The highly anticipated Pride Fest Parade will run on Sunday, August 13. The event starts at 11:00 a.m., beginning at Argyle Road (Market Square) and proceeds down Ottawa Street to Lanspeary Park.

The Pride Festival runs until August 13. For a full list of events, you can check out their website.