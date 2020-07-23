WINDSOR, ONT. -- A rebound is underway among manufacturers despite difficulties still facing the industry, according to a recent survey.

For the second month in a row, 98 per cent of survey respondents have resumed their business operations. At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, almost 20 per cent of responses had temporarily closed their business.

In a monthly survey of moldmakers and industrial automation companies by Automate Canada and the Canadian Association of MoldMakers (CAMM), the data shows the focus by manufacturers to the COVID-19 crisis has shifted from “response” to “recover”.

"We are a resilient industry. We have gone through tough times and this pandemic is no different,” said Mike Bilton, CAMM board chair. "We know we still have tough times ahead so we are working as an organization to build on how as a team we can move forward. "

Having progressed from a reactionary mode early in this crisis to more long-term planning, the survey suggests that manufacturers are now putting plans and actions in place to ensure the long-term sustainability of their businesses.

Based on the survey responses, the top concerns for manufacturing are cash flow and a return to profitability in the face of declines in demand from their customers.

This is also supported by the employment numbers reported in the most recent survey.

Based on the numbers reported by manufacturers in the July survey, while hiring has resumed, permanent and temporary layoffs have also increased as manufacturers adjust staff numbers and skills of employees to align with demand.

The survey has shown the newly extended Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), has remained the most popular financial support program for businesses from the federal government.

Employers also report health and safety practices in the workplace, flexible work from home arrangements and collaboration among employees have all improved.

As for challenges, difficulties getting employees successfully into the U.S. continues to be a big concern for the moldmakers, tool and die companies and industrial automation firms, who responded to the July survey. They say they are under pressure to resume projects with their US customers.

These border restrictions have impacted almost one fifth of respondents and are included in the top 5 concerns for the future of this group.

The CAMM and Automate Canada boards continue to meet regularly including meeting twice a week as part of Windsor Essex Economic Development Task force.

“These surveys, which we have now been conducting for the five months of this crisis, are an incredibly important window into what is happening on the ground in manufacturing,” notes Shelley Fellows, Chair of Automate Canada. “I’m pleased to see the trend of improvement continuing for our sectors, however I recognize that there is still a long way to go to return to normalcy and growth. We are committed to supporting our members in that path and will focus on developing programs to help them.”

Automate Canada and the CAMM conducted surveys of the mold, tool, die and industrial automation sectors in Canada weekly in March, April and May, and will continue monthly surveys throughout the remainder of this year.